MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Monday morning in a “shooting incident” on S. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, police said.
Officers were called at 1:25 a.m. to the 1800 block of S. Ocean Boulevard. Police have not released any details about the incident but said the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said people should continue to see officers in the area while the incident is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015011.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in West Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.