MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Monday morning in a “shooting incident” on S. Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Officers were called at 1:25 a.m. to the 1800 block of S. Ocean Boulevard. Police have not released any details about the incident but said the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said people should continue to see officers in the area while the incident is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015011.