MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a shooting in Myrtle Beach, police said.

It happened at about 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Chester Street, Myrtle Beach police said in a Facebook post. Police have not released information about the victim’s condition or any other details about the shooting.

Residents should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in the area during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015232.

