MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hemingway Street, according to an incident investigation report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The victim told police that he was walking on Hemingway Street near the intersection of Spivey Avenue when he was shot, according to the report. The victim said he did not know who shot him.

Police responded after staff at the hospital contacted authorities.