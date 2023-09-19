MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was bit by a shark Monday afternoon, according to Myrtle Beach Police.
The incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. and police said the person was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident took place in the area of 6th Avenue South, police said.
