MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after being stabbed in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue North and Flagg Street and found a person who had apparently been stabbed, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The other person left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 2-000899.