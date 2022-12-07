MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ten people were arrested following a multi-day shoplifting operation in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MBPD said the operation was designed to identify shoplifters in retail stores by working with local loss prevention professionals.

The 10 individuals arrested in the operation are as follows:

Joseph Franklin Moses, 53, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced.

Cody Dominick DeAngelis, 36, of Conway, was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Gary Wayne Williamson, 51, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced.

Joshua James Cook, 30, of Chesterfield, was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Jessica Ann Anderson, 28, of Patrick, was charged with one count of shoplifting and one count of loitering for a harmful purpose.

David John Lazinski, 53, of Conway, was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Michael L. Newman, 47, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Mikayla Lakendreia McCray, 25, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with one count of shoplifting.

Leon Ross, 57 of Wilmington, was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced, one count of trespassing and one count of resisting arrest.

Jaylyn Taylor High, 29, of Wilmington, North Carolina, was charged with one count of shoplifting enhanced.

“Shoplifting is a serious offense that harms our business community and is often related to other serious criminal acts,” said Chief Amy Prock.

MBPD officers were able to recover approximately $9,000 worth of stolen items at various retailers in the Myrtle Beach area.

If anyone has information that could help with the investigation, email the Intel Unit at intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.