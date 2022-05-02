COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mega Million ticket bought at a Myrtle Beach grocery store is worth $10,000 to the lucky ticketholder, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning ticket for the April 29 drawing was sold at the Publix Super Market at 2710 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach. The ticket matched four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number.

Friday’s Mega Million numbers were 9, 11, 34, 49 and 66. The Megaball number was 15. The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball® number are 1 in 931,001.

More than 6,000 players in South Carolina purchased tickets for prizes between $2 and $10,000, the lottery said. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.



Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services, the lottery said.