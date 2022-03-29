MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 Horry County Schools Technology fair was held in-person at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for the first time in two years.

This year was also the first time esports were incorporated, too. Thousands of students throughout the district participated.

Esports turns video games into competitive sporting competitions. Students in the esports category were on a stage playing different games in different competitions. Students played racing games, Mario Smash Bros and more.

“All of it in general is a very relaxing experience, it teaches us teamwork, hand-eye-coordination,” said Logan Walters, a student involved in the Socastee Gaming Guild group.

Robotics was also a major event at the technology fair and students of all ages were fascinated.

“It’s really cool, like saw a few robots and I think that’s like really cool,” said Emma Takach, a fourth grade student at Waccamaw Intermediate School.

Engineering students created robots from scratch. It took them about six weeks. The drivers of the robot from the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology school were happy to see the excitement from younger kids.

“I remember going to our school AAST as an eighth grader just looking at the robots, the program that we have, getting really excited and then now that I’m able to be in that position showing the little kids just as I once was,” said Alan Rivera, a student at AAST.

Engineering students at ATA worked on recreating cars or go karts. One student and her team decided to make a solar-powered go kart for the fair. They made that decision because they wanted to do something that could help people. They got the idea because some senior students don’t have their own cars to get to internships they need.

“We found out that nobody had done one in our area, so we wanted to try to be the first successful one,” said Christina Edge, a senior student at the Academy for Technology and Academics.

This was the 13th annual HCS Technology Fair.