MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Fireworks won’t be the only thing Grand Strand residents see when they look to the sky while celebrating the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

On the day set aside to celebrate U.S. independence, the 14th annual Salute from the Shore flyover will feature military aircraft and vintage planes soaring along the South Carolina coast.

The event starts at 11 a.m. when two privately owned planes will fly from Murrells Inlet to Folly Beach. The event will also feature F-16s from Shaw Air Force Base and a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston.

The main flyover starts at 1 p.m. in North Myrtle Beach and ends in Beaufort, and people on the beach are asked to wear red, white and blue and wave American flags as the planes fly overhead.

There are a lot of moving parts to make the magic happen, said Jill Armbruster, president of the Salute from the Shore board of directors.

“We have a lot of municipality involvement from Sumter, where Shaw [Air] Force Base is located, of course, to all of our coastal towns that support other military Installations and also just try and rally their guests and their residents around the event to participate in the event from the beach,” Armbruster said.

An event like this takes months to plan, Armbruster said.

“We’ve been so lucky and so blessed to have great partners in our military friends in the state, through Shaw Air Force Base McIntyre through Joint Base Command and Charleston,” Armbruster said. “We start months in advance, and we have to go through the Department of Defense to receive permission to work with our wonderful military partners.”

Armbruster said the people who show up on the beaches to watch the flyout make it all worthwhile.

“It’s funny, it’s like the whole beach turns into like a Scouting mission to see who can see the first plane coming because they don’t always hit at the exact same time because they’re different types of planes and they fly at different speeds and altitudes,” she said. “But it’s so fun, and you’ll see people holding their flags [and] getting ready to hoist them up.”

It’s the perfect way to celebrate our nation and those who protect it, she said.

“You just get chills and some people get emotional, and it’s a wonderful way to come together with friends, family, strangers, people you’ve never met before for this special moment to say thank you to other fellow Americans who are fighting for our freedom every day,” Armbruster said.