MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man accused of shooting at a Conway police officer in December was also involved in a February 2022 incident in Myrtle Beach in which one person was shot, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Tywrell J. Alston was arrested on Feb. 26 on multiple charges, including discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, the warrants said. He was released on June 26 on a $5,000 bond, according to online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The incident happened on at 405 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach when Alston allegedly shot “in the direction of a large group of people,” according to the warrants.

The warrants say he also fired a handgun in the direction of an Chevrolet Tahoe with someone inside. The SUV was severely damaged.

Alston was 17 at the time, and the shooting was captured on video, according to the warrants. No information was available about the person who was shot.

As of Tuesday morning, Austin remained in jail on multiple charges in connection with the shooting involving the Conway officer. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the Dec. 29 shooting and was not taken to jail until Friday, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.