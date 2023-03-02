CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina youth was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the March 2021 killing of a Conway man at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Riley Eckard, 18, of Greenville, one of nine people charged in the shooting death of Jermaine Stewart, 43 at the Waterpark Hotel along South Ocean Boulevard, had been scheduled to go on trial later in March. He could have been sentenced to up to 30 years, the solicitor’s office said.

Eckard was 16 at the time of the shooting but was charged as an adult, the solicitor’s office said. As of Thursday morning, he was still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Two other people are facing murder charges, and their cases will be heard at a later date, the solicitor’s office said.