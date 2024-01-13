MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two adults and two juveniles were charged following an early morning shooting Saturday in Myrtle Beach, police said.

The shooting happened in the 11000 block of Ragin Street at about 3:20 a.m. and there were no reported injuries, according to police.

After further investigation, 20-year-old Kurtis David of Conway, and 18-year-old Jaquiesha Greene of Myrtle Beach, were charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. David was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charge(s) of the two juveniles were not released.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is encouraging anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and use reference case number 24-000723.

