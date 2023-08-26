MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man and woman were charged in connection with a shooting that took place Friday morning on Chester Street in Myrtle Beach.

Johnathan Verbos, 26, has been charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful neglect of a child, and possession of cocaine second offense.

Brittany Wolfe, 32, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child and possession of cocaine first offense.

Verbos and Wolfe will be attending their bond hearing on Saturday at 9 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and the public is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-015232.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Chester Street, in regard to a shooting incident. The victim was transported to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.