MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle, happened at about 6 p.m. near 21st Avenue North. Southbound lanes in the area were temporarily closed.

A motorcycle hit a vehicle from behind, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle died.

The drivers’ names have not been released. Count on News13 for updates.