MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two dune crossovers in Myrtle Beach have been reopened and are ready for use after being damaged by Hurricane Ian last fall, officials said.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the latest crossovers to reopen are at 76th and 80th avenues North. The two dunes, along with 13 others, were damaged or destroyed by the hurricane.

A contractor is rebuilding them this summer, separately from the regular dune crossover reconstruction that is normally done in the winter months, the city said.

The next dune crossover to be reconstructed is at 77th Avenue North. Others that need to be replaced are at:

67th Ave N.

64th Ave N.

42nd Ave N.

41st Ave N.

38th Ave N.

31st Ave N.

26th Ave N.

24th Ave N.

Withers Swash

17th Ave S.

19th Ave S.

29th Ave S.