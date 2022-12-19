MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation into a shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to police reports obtained by News13.

Stephanie Lee Hamilton, 33, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and simple possession of marijuana, according to the report.

Latrica Nicole Siegle, 37, was arrested and charged with giving a false name, the report states.

Police searched a room at the Wave Rider Motel after a shooting Wednesday afternoon and found fentanyl, cocaine base and marijuana, according to the report.

Officers were called the area of 16th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting a report about someone with a gunshot wound.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

Those involved in the shooting fled the area before officers arrived, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.