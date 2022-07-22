MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One Horry County man has been sentenced, and another is wanted, in connection to a string of armed robberies in Myrtle Beach where the suspects used the dating app “Grindr” to find victims who were visiting the Grand Strand.

Dlanor Tilton, 22, of Loris, and 21-year-old Mazar Sturdivant, of Myrtle Beach, were found guilty of two counts of armed robbery, according to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Sturdivant was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the shortest sentence he could have received. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Tilton did not show up to his trial and now has a warrant for his arrest, according to authorities. His sentenced has been sealed until he is caught.

The robberies happened in December 2018 in the Myrtle Beach area.

A third suspect, Shamoray Holmes, will go on trial for armed robbery later this year.

Anyone with information on Tilton’s location is asked to call police.