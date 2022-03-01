MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that injured two people, the department said in a Facebook post.

As of about 10:15 p.m., officers remained at the scene in the area of 14th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard. The area is secure, and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Both of the injured people were taken to the hospital, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call police at 843-918-1382 and reference report No. 22-003593.