MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach, authorities said.

The crash shut down two northbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass at 38th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jon Evans said. The two injured people were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information was immediately available.