MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex that has injured two people, Capt. Jonathan Evans told News13.

The fire broke out in the 800 block of 66th Avenue North, Evans said. Two people were hurt, but Evans said he doesn’t know the extent of their injuries.

News13 photo – Alec Daniels

Evans said the fire is out at this time.

