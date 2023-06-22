MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex that has injured two people, Capt. Jonathan Evans told News13.
The fire broke out in the 800 block of 66th Avenue North, Evans said. Two people were hurt, but Evans said he doesn’t know the extent of their injuries.
Evans said the fire is out at this time.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here