MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two lanes of traffic in Myrtle Beach are blocked after a minor fire.

Myrtle Beach Fire crews were sent to the area of 3000 North Kings Highway for a minor fire that has now been put out.

Two northbound lanes have been blocked. Crews say the lanes should be open within the hour.

People are asked to avoid the area while crews work. Count on News13 for updates.