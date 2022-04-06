MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to the 2019 death of a Myrtle Beach man, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

Joerael Bratten, 29, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 25 years, which he will need to serve at least 85% of.

Walter Cuttino, 28, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

Bratten is accused of going to 23-year-old Anthony McNeil’s house in Myrtle Beach and pretending to look for marijuana he wanted to buy, according to the announcement. Once there, Bratten tried to rob McNeil, shot him four times and left the scene. Another person was injured.

He was tracked to a bus stop in Florence three days later. Authorities believe he was trying to flee to Connecticut.

Shamia Maness previously pleaded guilty to an obstruction of justice charge in connection to the case and was sentenced to one year of incarceration. That was suspended to 63 days, with credit for 63 days, which meant she was not incarcerated after she was sentenced.