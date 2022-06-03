MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Myrtle Beach resorts has been named by Tripadvisor as the top hotels in the nation for families.

Tripadvisor released rankings last month for the best hotels in the nation and world. Categories included top new hotels, most romantic hotels and best hotels for families.

The Dunes Village Resort in Myrtle Beach ranked 15th for the best family-friendly hotels in the nation. The oceanfront hotel also includes an indoor waterpark, tennis courts, a spa and supervised activity programs for children. There are also multiple onsite restaurants.

One Tripadvisor review said it’s the best family vacation spot in the area.

“THIS PLACE IS THE BEST!” the review reads. “The only time we ever left the resort was for dinner.”

The reviewer noted that some of the pools are heated and that staff were friendly.

Carolina Winds also made the list, coming in at 22nd. The Myrtle Beach hotel includes indoor and outdoor pools, along with a lazy river.

“We loved how close we were to the beach,” one review reads. “The pool, lazy river and hot tub was great. Our room overlooked the ocean and was really nice. We would definitely stay again.”

Here are the top 25 hotels in the nation for families, according to Tripadviser:

25. Homewood Suites by Hilton Williamsburg – Williamsburg, Virginia

24. The Resort at Governor’s Crossing – Sevierville, Tennessee

23. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

22. Carolina Winds – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

21. Ocean 7 Hotel – Ocean City, New Jersey

20. The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando – Orlando, Florida

19. Woodloch Resort – Hawley, Pennsylvania

18. Howard Johnson by Wyndham Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground – Anaheim, California

17. Marriott’s Cypress Harbour Villas – Orlando, Florida

16. Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa – Orlando, Florida

15. Dunes Village Resort – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

14. Beach Street Inn and Suites – Santa Cruz, California

13. Smugglers’ Notch Resort, Jeffersonville, Vermont

12. Country Cascades Waterpark Resort – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

11. Sanibel Moorings – Sanibel Island, Florida

10. The Anaheim Hotel – Anaheim, California

9. Rocking Horse Ranch Resort – Highland, New York

8. Marriott’s Harbour Lake – Orlando, Florida

7. The Villages at Indian Point Resort – Branson, Missouri

6. Castle Inn & Suites – Anaheim, California

5. Celebration Suites – Kissimmee, Florida

4. Imperial 500 Motel – Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

3. SpringHill Suites by Marriott Anaheim Maringate – Anaheim, California

2. Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark – Frankenmuth, Michigan