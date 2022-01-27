2 new apartment complexes approved for Myrtle Beach; residents concerned

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of new apartments were approved Thursday by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board, causing some residents to express their concerns.

The two projects approved Thursday would bring more than 500 combined new apartments to the city. A new complex will be built off of Fred Nash Boulevard in the Market Common area. Six buildings with 228 apartments was approved.

Also approved were 305 cottage-style rental units between 71st and 76th avenues. The woods along 71st Avenue will be cleared to make room for a horizontal apartment complex that has neighbors in the area worried about traffic, infrastructure and what they said is overcrowding.

“The density just seems extremely high,” said Michael Smith, who lives in the Siena Park neighborhood.

Neighbors are worried about the plan for the new units right next door.

“We just don’t feel that that many rental units should be this close to, really, a single-family residential area,” Smith said.

Courtesy: City of Myrtle Beach

Smith said he and his neighbors, plus others in nearby Seville understand developers have a right to build, but also need to consider the communities as a whole, as these two neighborhoods join many others in the area worried about growth and overcrowding.

“I don’t think that we think that we’re any more special, but we don want to have our concerns heard by the public officials,” Smith said.

Smith and 10 of his neighbors packed the Community Appearance Board meeting Thursday, where some members shared their feelings.

“I feel like a little more should have been sacrificed within the project to reduce some of the density and to give it a more harmonious feel,” said Yosi Benezra, a Community Appearance Board member.

After a lengthy discussion in front of the board, the plan was approved unanimously. The development team said it considers neighbors’ concerns.

“The development team continues to work with the neighboring communities to address some of their off-site concerns and we’ve been as proactive as we can be,” said Cameron Parker with the Development Resource Group.

The community appearance board stressed the importance of phased building so the lots don’t sit empty for months.

“We just don’t want unique circumstances in the market to derail something like this and become a problem for the city, and that’s part of our charge,” said James Hubbard, Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board member. “We are looking after all of the residents to the degree that we can.”

The plan didn’t require rezoning. The next step is for the developers to a building permit.