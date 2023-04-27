Multiple cars have been broken into at Carlyle Senior Care on West Clark Road in Florence County.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman and a friend are facing charges after a 2-year-old child was left alone in a Myrtle Beach hotel room for several hours, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Police charged the mother, Jonell Nash of Cleveland Ohio, and Mylena Dorsey of Richmond Heights, Ohio, with unlawfully placing a child at risk or harm or willfully abandoning a child.

The alleged incident happened Saturday at the Sea Crest Hotel in the 800 block of 8th Avenue S. where Nash and Dorsey were staying, the warrant said. Both women told officers that the child had been left alone in the room for approximately four hours.

Officers talked to Nash at the hotel and said she appeared to be “highly intoxicated and had the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech,” the warrant said. Officers also found “broken glass on the bathroom floor that posed a danger to the victim.”

News13 first requested the warrants from Myrtle Beach police on Monday but did not receive them until Friday. No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.