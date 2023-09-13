MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two opioid-related programs that were postponed by Tropical Storm Idalia have been rescheduled for Sept. 25 in Myrtle Beach, according to the city government’s Facebook page.

The city said this is “a great opportunity to increase your knowledge and provide real assistance,” if you or someone you know is addicted.

Myrtle Beach City Government / Facebook

Overdose prevention and Narcan training will be available at the free workshop, which is hosted by the city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The workshop will teach people how to recognize an overdose and what steps to take to save a life, the city said. The public is asked to register because space is limited.

The workshop is set for 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 at DHEC’s Myrtle Beach office, located at 927 Shine Ave. To register, call Jessica at 843-992-1222 or use the QR code on the attached flyer.

Sept. 25 is Horry County Overdose Awareness Day, according to the city. Everyone is also invited to Chapin Park in Myrtle Beach from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event includes resources, speakers, food and visual reminders of those who have died, the city said. Vendors are also invited.