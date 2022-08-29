MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One-third of the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission was replaced last week after two resignations and one outright removal from the commission within the past two months.

The body of nine volunteers serves a vital role in city government. The commission offers recommendations to city council on proposed ordinances, rezonings and is also responsible for naming streets.

The changes started June 23 when commissioner Don Shanks resigned effective immediately. Shanks wrote to the city council that he “decided to focus [his] energies elsewhere.”

Commissioner Tom Robinson resigned after the most recent meeting on Aug. 16 because he’s moving out of the city and, by rule, can no longer serve on the commission.

The same day Shanks resigned, longtime commissioner and one-time chairman, Bill Pritchard said he received a phone call from city staff while out of town. Pritchard said he was presented with an ultimatum.

“Either resign, or they’re going to put on the agenda for the city council meeting for the following Tuesday the possibility for my removal,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said he was blindsided and wasn’t going to resign without an explicit, written explanation of what he’d done wrong.

On June 28, the Myrtle Beach City Council entered executive session to discuss personnel matters as allowed by South Carolina law. Once out of executive session, the council voted to remove Bill Pritchard from the planning commission in a 5-1 vote. Mayor Brenda Bethune and council members Gregg Smith, Jackie Hatley, John Krajc and Mike Lowder voted for removal. Only Mike Chestnut voted against the measure. Philip Render was not present.

While still out of town, Pritchard felt as though he was tried in absentia. After phone calls with City Manager Fox Simons, City Attorney Will Bryan and Councilman Gregg Smith, Pritchard said he was still in the dark about his removal.

“It was very loose and very unclear to me specifically what it was that I had done wrong,” Pritchard said.

Finally, on July 7, Pritchard was given four tapes of previous planning commission meetings. Three of the meetings were from earlier this year. The fourth tape was from September 2020.

News13 received those tapes from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request. The recordings account for roughly five hours of audio.

The Jan. 18 meeting covers the proposed restriction of gas stations in the city. Pritchard, then chairman of the commission, asked the commission to delay the vote on a recommendation until the following meeting.

The April 5 and April 19 tapes highlight the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board’s request to adjust its submission deadline. Pritchard, no longer the commission’s chair after not running for the position this spring, is heard in the April 5 meeting calling for a motion to keep open the public hearing for another two weeks.

The tape from Sept. 15, 2020, centers around development at the Preserve at Pine Lakes. Pritchard is heard on that recording offering a motion to put a condition on the development.

“I’ll make a formal motion even though I realize that it is against the advice of the city attorney,” Pritchard said in that meeting.

Pritchard admits that as chairman he often ran meetings with an openness that perhaps “overly encouraged” public input. He believes that’s one of the leading factors behind his removal.

“I fully understand that ‘Hey, they’ve got the power to remove me,'” Pritchard said. “They can find a reason to remove me if they choose to, and they did.”

Pritchard has four decades of service and volunteer work in Myrtle Beach. He was even named the city’s 2015 volunteer of the year.

For him, the manner in which he was stripped of his role on the planning commission is more about fairness or what he feels is the lack thereof.

“How you can deal with someone who has been a volunteer and an active participant in the community for all this time, and to deal with it in this manner just doesn’t seem right,” Pritchard said.

News13 made multiple requests for an explanation of Pritchard’s removal from members of city staff as well as members of council. In deferrals for comment, staff and elected officials pointed to city code which reads members of the planning commission can be removed “at any time by city council for cause.”

Without offering a reason for Pritchard’s removal, Bethune did give News13 a statement.

“Council was reluctant to take this step and did it with a great deal of thought,” Bethune wrote. “This was a very hard decision because Bill is a very loved member of our community and a valued volunteer to our city.”

Pritchard said he is proud of his decades of work and service and does not regret his time on the planning commission.

Three people were appointed last Tuesday to fill the vacancies. They are Austin Guyton, Philip Stalvey and Ronald Spencer. They have a joint meeting with city council on Sept. 1, at council’s monthly workshop regarding “roles and responsibilities.”