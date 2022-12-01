MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police said.

The two people were found by officers, who responded to the 1300 block of Hemingway at about midnight after gunshots were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

