MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities.

One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle Beach police, who did not immediately have a description of the vehicle.

One vehicle rolled over. The two people who were injured are expected to survive.