MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are accused of stabbing a man Monday in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Police were called Monday to a home on Blynn Drive for reports of a stabbing, according to the warrants. Amber Nicole Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, and Ashley Lynn Cline are accused of getting into an argument with a man, which led to the stabbing.

During an argument, Mullins allegedly told the victim “hold on ***** I’ve got some thing for you,” according to the warrants.

Cline allegedly held the man down by the hair while Mullins stabbed him in the leg and neck with a kitchen knife, according to the warrants.

The suspects and victim knew each other, according to warrants.

Mullins was previously arrested by Horry County police in June on two counts of attempted murder, according to online court records. She’s accused of shooting at two people from the driver’s seat of her car along Waccamaw Boulevard, according to warrants.

She was out of jail on a $65,000 bond at the time of the stabbing.