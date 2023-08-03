MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two women are facing attempted murder and other charges after Myrtle Beach police arrested them in connection with a shooting Sunday evening that injured one person.

Shanae Waddell, 31, and Dynesha Davis, 29, both of Myrtle Beach, were booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center late Thursday morning after appearing in court for bond hearings.

Waddell is being held without bond on three counts of attempted murder, hit-and-run and reckless driving, according to online booking records.

Davis’ charges were not listed on the jail site as of 4 p.m. Thursday, but police previously said she was being charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers responded at about 6:40 p.m. to the area of the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South, police said in a Facebook post. No additional information was immediately available.