2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards honor community leaders in Myrtle Beach



MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major Awards Breakfast took place Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

The annual event, hosted by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, promotes cultural, arts and educational programs relative to the historical and culture of African Americans living in the Carolinas.

It recognizes individuals who are doing exceptional community work in honor of activist Bennie Swans. He lobbied the city of Myrtle Beach to officially adopt and observe the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday, and the city approved the observance of the national holiday in 2008.

The keynote speaker on Monday was the Rev. Timothy McCray, a faith-based, community coordinator for the South Carolina Commission of Minority Affairs.

The 2022 Bennie J. Swans Humanitarian Award was presented to Dr. Winston McIver Jr., while Danielle Lewis was the recipient of the 2022 Drum Major Award for Community Service.