MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina African American Heritage Foundation is preparing for hundreds to attend a series of events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and his profound impact on history.

The annual Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off on Friday.

The long-running parade on Saturday and the drum major awards and breakfast ceremony on Monday are returning. However, this year the foundation, along with the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, is incorporating new events centered around the youth.

“Quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous words, Marcella Swan, the chairwoman of the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, said: “The time is right to do the right thing.”

Swans feels King’s statement still holds great meaning.

“In today’s world, that is fitting for now,” Swans said.

Swans said that now is the right time to be involved, to communicate and to be concerned about our neighbors.

“Every day is still a struggle, and I feel by still having this going on it’s keeping us together,” Swans said.

Grand Strand Freedom Week started nearly two decades ago, Swans said.

“Nineteen years, and I looked at myself and said, ‘Oh, OK…19 years, OK.’”

Years of hard work and dedication to inspire inclusion and belonging have led to a series of events that honor Dr. King’s legacy. It was a personal mission of Marcella’s late husband, activist Bennie Swans, to make sure that MLK day was observed in the Grand Strand.

“It’s grown, and it took on wings of its own,” she said.

New this year are the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, or D-E-I, forum and Small Business Expo that will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Horry Georgetown Technical College Conference Center.

The foundation wants to make sure that history doesn’t fall on deaf ears as this year it’s incorporating the MLK Community Resource Fair Youth Edition event at the Myrtle Beach Middle School.

“If you don’t nourish something, then sometimes it falls by the wayside,” Swans said. “I think our young people need to understand where you came from and where you are at today.”

The week of events begins Friday evening with the welcome reception and ends on Jan 16 with the DEI Forum and Small Business Expo.