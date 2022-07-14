MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old man is facing a second-degree arson charge after police said he threw a lit firework into a Myrtle Beach store on July 5.

Surveillance footage shows Ajuwon Anderson lighting, and then tossing the firework into the Express convenience store, located at 1403 Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to an arrest warrant. The firework exploded, caught the building’s ceiling on fire and damaged merchandise.

Police did not disclose how much damage the firework caused to the building or the merchandise. The type of firework was not listed.