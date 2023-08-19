MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year 250 veterans in Myrtle Beach have been gifted a Quilt of Valor and that number keeps growing today five more veterans received the honor.

The Myrtle Beach Shore Birds design the patterns and create the one-of-a-kind quilts to gift our veterans.

Nominee Jim Harvey, who fought in the Vietnam War and served six years in the United States Army came out to the Veteran’s Cafe in Socastee this afternoon to receive his quilt.

“I have a chair that I use to sin in and it’s going to drape on that chair,” Harvey said. “It’s an honor, our generation didn’t get much for our efforts in the war and this helps make up for it.”

Since 2010, more than 6,700 veterans in the Myrtle Beach region have been awarded a Quilt of Valor.