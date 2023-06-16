MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have arrested a second juvenile and updated charges against two other suspects in a Wednesday night shooting on Ocean Boulevard.

The juvenile arrested is charged with possession of a pistol by person’s unlawful and marijuana possession in connection with the shooting, which happened at about 11 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. Ocean Boulevard, police said in a Facebook post.

Elijah Bates, 18, of Concord, North Carolina, and another juvenile have also been charged. Bates is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm; discharging a firearm within city limits and simple possession of marijuana. The juvenile is charged with possession of a pistol by person’s unlawful; discharging a firearm within city limits and simple possession of marijuana.

Bates and the juvenile were initially charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and marijuana possession, police said.

Bates was given bonds totaling more than $1,700 on Thursday and taken to the Myrtle Beach City Jail, according to online records. The juveniles were both taken to the state Department of Juvenile Justice to await a hearing in Family Court, police said.

There were no injuries reported, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.