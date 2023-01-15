MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers are investigating three armed robberies that were reported on Sunday in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

All three robberies were reported between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., police said. Involved locations include two businesses on South Kings Highway and one business on 3rd Avenue South.

No injuries have been reported, according to police. Investigators are working to determine whether the cases are related or not.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.