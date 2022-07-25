MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after an armed robbery Monday morning at a bus station in Myrtle Beach.

The robbery happened at about 5 a.m. at the Greyhound Bus Station on 7th Avenue North, according to police. Officers were flagged down by the victim.

Police found a car believed to be involved by using the city’s real-time cameras and tracked it to its location, police said. Police learned the people in the car were staying at Sea Dip Motel and at about 9 a.m., all three of them were arrested.

The rooms on the floor where the suspects were staying were cleared while the SWAT team took the suspects into custody. Two guns were found, according to police.

Police said the names of the suspects will be released once formal charges are filed.

