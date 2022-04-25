MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people, including a juvenile, have been charged in connection with Sunday morning’s deadly shooting in Myrtle Beach that resulted in the death of a well-known Florence County athlete, police said.

Tai’yuan Ja’rel Jackson, 20, of Effingham, has been charged with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Li’quan Tyrese Hickson, 22, also of Effingham, has been charged with accessory after fact.

A juvenile, who hasn’t been identified by police, also was arrested after the shooting, which police said happened about 1:30 a.m. in a parking lot near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Withers Alley.

Jackson and Hickson both remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a court hearing. Authorities did not release any additional information about the juvenile.

Three people were also injured in the shooting that killed 17-year-old DyQuavyon Dickens, who attended South Florence High School.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Myrtle Beach police said responding officers were less than 100 yards away and were at the scene within 30 seconds of the shooting. Investigators were able to quickly identify the people involved.

“I want to commend our officers and team for their quick turn around of this case and getting these indivduals identified and in custody so fast,” Police Chief Amy Prock said. “They came to Myrtle Beach with a problem that began in another jurisdiction and it ended here in tragedy. This department will hold those responsible accountable.”