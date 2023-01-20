MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach International Airport has announced three winners in its 2022-23 student art contest.

The first place winner was “Andaman Coast” by Sarah Fortman of Waccamaw High School. The second place winner was “Maiko in Japan” by Kloe Gregory of Socastee High School. The third place winner was “Christ the Redeemer” by Chris Van Pablo C. Mantal of Myrtle Beach High School.

Honorable mentions include Katherine McCollum of Myrtle Beach High School, Hailee Robinson of Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology and Jenna Johnson of Georgetown High School.

View all the winning artwork on the Myrtle Beach airport website.