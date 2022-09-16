MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A $300,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winning Carolina Gold 100X ticket was purchased from Circle K on 10th Avenue North, according to lottery officials. Odds in winning the top prize of $300,000 are 1 in 900,000.

The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he will share part of the prize with his daughter.

“She doesn’t know what I’m giving her yet,” the winner said in a press release.

The winner said his daughter was the first person he called when he won. He even sent a picture of the winning ticket, according to the release. He plans to buy himself a car.

The Circle K store received $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.