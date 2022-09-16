MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A $300,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The winning Carolina Gold 100X ticket was purchased from Circle K on 10th Avenue North, according to lottery officials. Odds in winning the top prize of $300,000 are 1 in 900,000.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The winner, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he will share part of the prize with his daughter.
“She doesn’t know what I’m giving her yet,” the winner said in a press release.
The winner said his daughter was the first person he called when he won. He even sent a picture of the winning ticket, according to the release. He plans to buy himself a car.
The Circle K store received $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.