MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach lottery player won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket and is now tackling their bucket list.

“It’s a lifestyle change for sure,” said the winner, who did not wish to be identified.

He scratched the ticket inside the Easy Stop Grocery on Highway 544 in Myrtle Beach and says he almost passed out in the store.

The number “30” he matched for the win on the Psychedelic Payout ticket is his new favorite number.

“This is allowing me to do things I would have never been able to,” he said.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 1,000,000 to leave one top prize of $300,000 in the Psychedelic Payout game.

Easy Stop Grocery in Myrtle Beach received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.