MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — 3200 golfers spent the week on the Grand Strand playing in the Myrtle Beach World Amateur Golf Tournament, but only 79 made it to today’s final round at the Grand Dunes Resort course in Myrtle Beach.

The World Amateur Director told News13 that the tropical storm that hit the Grand Strand mid-week took Thursday of what should have been a five-day tournament, but the golfers are back for the final day to compete for the title and the sun showed up as well.

One finalist, Samuel Bland, said he was able to play in weather like this less than two days after a hurricane is icing on the cake of a great week, but during the storm, things weren’t so sweet.

“I’ve never had it rain so hard that I was out there trying to put and the water running of the bill of my cap,” Bland said. “I couldn’t even see it was just splashing down on the ball.”

Because of the storm, the golfers lost one entire day of the tournament.

Chuck Zellen and Arthur Messina, Myrtle Beach locals and third year playing in the tournament said they got soaked.

Event organizers said the World Amateur Golf Tournament allows regular golfers the rare opportunity to play 72 holes.

Arthur Messina, a Myrtle Beach local and third year playing in the tournament said most of the golfers were not able to make the pro-ams or make the actual PGA or Liv.

“This is the closest that we can get to it so this is actually a real tournament,” Messina said. “It’s the nerves the couple days before you play and then when you go out there and you want to get a low score and you come in and get angry and sometimes you shoot good.”

But one golfer from England, Roy Adkins, said what makes the tournament special is the comradery.

“I’m up watching the guy that won my flight today,” Adkins said. “Got friends from Portugal, Germany, keep in touch with and haven’t seen in four years so there was a lot of catch up to be done this week.”