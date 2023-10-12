MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fall favorite in Myrtle Beach is back for its 32nd year.

Thursday kicked off the annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival, an event sponsored by News13.

It was pretty rainy for most of the day, but it didn’t stop people from coming or from bringing their appetites.

The festival brings a taste of Greek culture to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church just off of Highway 17.

There were vendors inside and outside offering jewelry, oils, wines and other Greek goods.

And of course, there was all the Greek food you could imagine, from souvlaki, to baklava, gyros, mousakka — and you could smell the feta and lamb near the kitchen inside.

When you aren’t eating, there was music and more tradition to experience.

“Everything’s, of course, Greek style,” Peter Politis said.

The festival goes until 9 p.m. Thursday and starts again at 11 a.m. on Friday. It runs until Sunday evening.