MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old man is missing in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Thomas “Tommy” Bailey was reported missing Sunday by his sister who said she had not heard from him for three days, police said.
According to the family, Bailey has mental health issues and is known to spend time in downtown Myrtle Beach.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
