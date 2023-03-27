MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Twenty-seven teams competed in the 3rd Annual Smokeout at the Boathouse fundraiser over the weekend.

The barbecue cookoff raises money for SC Needs Help, a locally run group that works to help people in need. Organizers haven’t said how much money was raised this year, but last year, the event raised about $100,000 for the group.

“All the money that is raised here today will go directly back in our community,” co-founder Marnie Kennedy said.

The event featured prize drawings, drinks, live music and clothing vendors, along with a kids zone full of fun activities.

“This is so cool, there’s bouncy houses, animals, all that good stuff!” one attendee said.

Kennedy and co-founder Michael Hysner said the winner of the cookout received $1,000 and a belt to mark the victory. Competitors came from all over.

“It’s a family-owned business,” chef Mac Roy said. “We’re based out of Georgetown South Carolina, me, my wife and my son and my grill partner, Randy.”

Many have been in the business for a while.

“We just kinda hang out in the garage and cook some,” Brian Hughes of Cocky Husker BBQ. “We entertain it, so maybe if we win… come vote for us… and we might have to start a little restaurant or something.”