MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The third annual International Women’s Day Luncheon is set to kick off at Myrtle Beach’s Crown Reef Beach Resort on Wednesday.

Noteworthy women executives from the Grand Strand will participate in the event, which goes from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Panelists at the event will include Jennifer Hotai of Plover Animation, Jennifer Nicely with Pinnacle Real Estate Academy, and Dr. Tracy Bailey with Freedom Readers. Other panelists include Erica Davis with Guild Mortgage, Tocha Moore with KW Innovate South and Jennifer Jackson Miller with Jackson Miller Law.

The mission of this event is to get like-minded women together in a space where they can leave feeling inspired, organizers said.

“International Women’s Day is a special time to recognize the strength of women and at this year’s luncheon, we’ll celebrate our strength, power and beauty alongside other female leaders who are breaking barriers and proving their value every single day,” said Stacey Lyon, event organizer and CEO of Beach Interiors and Design in Myrtle Beach.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.