MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 3rd Annual Myrtle Beach Fall Jerk Festival made downtown come alive on Sunday, bringing Caribbean Island vibes to the Grand Strand.

The festival had live music featuring local reggae bands and about 25 vendors, closing a portion of Broadway Street. There was diverse, flavorful dishes including Jamaican jerk chicken, oxtail, roasted corn, rice and beans.

There was also clothing and jewelry on sale.

Event coordinator Lisa Combs said the purpose of the festival is to highlight the Caribbean culture that is present in Myrtle Beach. She started the event for her husband.

“My husband is from the island and when he would come a certain time of the year, he would get melancholy because there’s really nothing here for the Caribbean culture,” she said. “So, it’s just something we decided to do to bring the culture together.”

The festival lasts until 10 p.m. and Combs said they plan to return next year around the same time and place.