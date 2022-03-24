MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The final suspect has been charged in connection to a Jan. 5 shooting on Grey Street, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Jacory Rashawn Hytower, 23, was arrested elsewhere and brought back to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Further details on where he was found were not immediately available.

Hytower is charged with murder and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has not been given bond.

Bilal Harris, 42, died on Jan. 8 after being shot on Jan. 5. Ryan Jobe Harrell and Patrick Anthony Brave have also been charged in connection to the crime.

Brave is accused of driving to Harris’ house, entering without consent, stealing the victim’s gun and fighting with him, according to police. After the fight, the two went outside, and Harris was shot multiple times.

Harrell is accused of driving away when police tried to arrest him on Jan. 18, hitting a police SUV and another car, and then getting out of his vehicle and running away.