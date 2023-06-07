MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken into custody overnight after a reported shooting in Myrtle Beach, police said.
Detectives were called at about 2:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Frontage Road to investigate a “shooting incident,” a Myrtle Beach police spokesman said.
Police have not released any other details about the investigation, which is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-009447.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.