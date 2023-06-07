MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken into custody overnight after a reported shooting in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Detectives were called at about 2:40 a.m. to the 700 block of Frontage Road to investigate a “shooting incident,” a Myrtle Beach police spokesman said.

Police have not released any other details about the investigation, which is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-009447.

